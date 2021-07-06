Maui police make 22 impaired driving arrests over Fourth of July weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twenty two people were arrested over Fourth of July weekend on suspicion of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII) as Maui police conducted intoxication checkpoints across the County.

The checkpoints were part of an effort to curb drunk driving during the holiday.

Police also towed 20 vehicles related to the OVUII arrests, but reported no alcohol and drug-impaired driving deaths on Independence Day.

As of July 5, Maui County Police have made 298 OVUII arrests with 10 Habitually Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant arrests for a total of 308 year-to-date arrests. The amount of arrests in 2021 is 11% higher than what was reported at the same time last year.

In Hawaii, an OVUII arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the initial offense.

“The public can expect the impaired driving checkpoints as well as saturation patrols to continue throughout the remainder of this year,” warned Lt. Hankins, commander of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division. “We will do everything in our power to stop impaired drivers from selfishly injuring or killing innocent victims. We need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober and help put an end to these senseless preventable injuries and deaths that have occurred on our roadways.”

If you are out on the roads and see someone suspected of driving impaired, the Maui Police Department asks that you please report it.