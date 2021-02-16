Maui police looking for Wailuku man wanted on felony warrant

File – Rodney Herbert (pictured above) is wanted by officials in Maui, Hawaii, for a felony warrant, Feb 16, 2021. (Crime Stoppers Maui photo)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Crime Stoppers and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 48-year-old Rodney Herbert, of Wailuku. Herbert is wanted on a felony warrant, according to officials.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Maui Crime Stoppers and police made the announcement on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and say Herbert is known to frequent the Wailuku area.

Herbert is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department at (808)-244-6400 or Maui Crime Stoppers at (808)-242-6966 if they would like to remain anonymous.