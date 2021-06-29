Maui police list possible vehicles involved in hit-and-run as they continue to search for driver

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police continue to investigate a motor vehicle collision that almost killed a pedestrian on Sunday, June 27, on Makani Road, 143 feet northeast of Haleakala Highway in Makawao.

Investigators are looking for a vehicle with a broken right-front turn signal light assembly on the passenger side and possible damages to the vehicle’s hood.

Below is a chart for the possible make, model and year of the vehicle. The vehicle color and license plates remain unknown at this time.

MAKE MODEL YEAR FORD E150 ½ Ton Econoline Club Wagon 1992 – 1999 FORD E350 1 Ton Econoline Club Wagon 1992 – 1998 FORD E150 ½ Ton Econoline – VAN 1992 – 2002 FORD E250 ¾ Ton Econoline – VAN 1992 – 2002 FORD E350 1 Ton Econoline – VAN 1992 – 1998 FORD E350 Super Duty 1 Ton 1999 – 2002 FORD E450 Super Duty 1 ½ Ton 1999 FORD E Super Duty 1996 – 1998

The last known direction of travel for this vehicle was northeast (Haiku direction) on Makani Road on Sunday, June 27, at approximately 8:10 p.m.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crash is asked to contact Ofc. Ryan Ehlers of the MPD Traffic Division-Vehicle Homicide Unit at 808-244-6364 or Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400.