Maui police list possible vehicles involved in hit-and-run as they continue to search for driver

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police continue to investigate a motor vehicle collision that almost killed a pedestrian on Sunday, June 27, on Makani Road, 143 feet northeast of Haleakala Highway in Makawao.
Investigators are looking for a vehicle with a broken right-front turn signal light assembly on the passenger side and possible damages to the vehicle’s hood.
Below is a chart for the possible make, model and year of the vehicle. The vehicle color and license plates remain unknown at this time.
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|FORD
|E150 ½ Ton Econoline Club Wagon
|1992 – 1999
|FORD
|E350 1 Ton Econoline Club Wagon
|1992 – 1998
|FORD
|E150 ½ Ton Econoline – VAN
|1992 – 2002
|FORD
|E250 ¾ Ton Econoline – VAN
|1992 – 2002
|FORD
|E350 1 Ton Econoline – VAN
|1992 – 1998
|FORD
|E350 Super Duty 1 Ton
|1999 – 2002
|FORD
|E450 Super Duty 1 ½ Ton
|1999
|FORD
|E Super Duty
|1996 – 1998
The last known direction of travel for this vehicle was northeast (Haiku direction) on Makani Road on Sunday, June 27, at approximately 8:10 p.m.
Anyone who may have information regarding this crash is asked to contact Ofc. Ryan Ehlers of the MPD Traffic Division-Vehicle Homicide Unit at 808-244-6364 or Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400.