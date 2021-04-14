Maui police issue hundreds of citations over 5-day period for distracted driving

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) Traffic Division issued hundreds of citations between Monday, April 5, and Friday, April 9, as part of a national enforcement event for distracted driving awareness.

MPD’s Traffic Division issued citations and other violations as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” campaign.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

A total of 177 citations were issued over the five-day period for using a mobile electronic device while driving and 173 citations for seatbelt use were also issued in the same period.

There were also four violations for child restraints, 38 moving violations, 28 other violations and ten warning citations.

MPD is continuing to show a strong presence on roadways to enforce traffic violations and is asking the public to always drive safely to prevent avoidable crashes.

Click here to learn more about the NHTSA campaign for distracted driving awareness.