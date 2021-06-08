Maui police issue 465 citations, arrest 21 during week-long driver safety campaign

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) issued 465 citations and conducted 21 arrests over a week-long enforcement effort through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “Click it or Ticket” national Occupant Protection awareness and enforcement event.

The arrests and citations took place between Monday, May 31, and Monday, June 7.

MPD says two individuals were arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and 19 other arrests were executed on suspicion of other various offenses.

Below is a breakdown of the citations during the campaign:

Seatbelt — 211

Child Restraint — 17

Pickup Truck (restrictions) — 3

Mobile Electronic Device Prohibited — 139

Moving Violations — 22

Other Violations — 73

Warning Citations — 29

The MPD Traffic Division says it will continue to enforce all traffic violations and show a strong presence on roadways. The goal of the “Click it or Ticket” campaign is to make Maui roadways safe for motorists.