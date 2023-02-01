HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police were dispatched to a shopping center in Wailea in response to a reported stabbing.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:30 p.m. police arrived to a 29-year-old Kihei man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to Maui county.

County officials stated that the victim said he got into an argument with an unknown male about parking. The situation then escalated into a physical altercation, when the victim was allegedly stabbed.

The victim was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition for treatment.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, County officials reported that the suspect was charged with assault in the second degree and his bail is set at $5,000.

The 63-year-old man remains in police custody.