Maui police investigating SUV that crashed into a Wailuku car wash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department reported an SUV crashed into a building and hit two employees in Wailuku on Thursday, Sept. 2.

According to officials, the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday at Hashi Car Wash located on 51 Waiale Road in Wailuku.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

Two victims were taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment and their conditions are unknown, Maui police said.

The driver was uninjured, and police said they do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the incident.