Maui police investigating suspected robbery, stabbing in Kahului

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) is investigating a suspected robbery and stabbing that occurred in Kahului near Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road on Tuesday, May 11.

MPD officials say officers responded after the incident was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, a 42-year-old man was found with stab wounds and other injuries when officers arrived. Police say the victim is formerly of Colorado.

MPD says the victim was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

