WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police are investigating after an unresponsive man was found Monday, Aug. 9 within the stream at Iao Valley State Park.

It happened just before 10 a.m.

When officers got there, they found bystanders doing CPR.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Marcus McCurley of Maui.

Police do not suspect foul play.