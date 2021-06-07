Maui police investigating cause of crash that critically injured Kihei man

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 63-year-old Kihei man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle Sunday night.

Officials say it happened at around 7:45 p.m. on North Kihei Road near Honoapiilani Highway.

Officials say a nissan truck was backing into the southbound lane of North Kihei Road when the motorcycle hit it, causing the truck to hit a parked vehicle.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The truck’s passenger suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.