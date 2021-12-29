Maui police investigating apparent drowning in Kihei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the beach fronting 3894 Wailea Alanui Drive after an unresponsive man was pulled from the water on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The identity of the 74-year-old man from Illinois is being withheld to allow his family to notify extended relatives and friends.

According to police, a bystander was performing life-saving measures until emergency personnel took over; however, the man was unable to be saved.

Police said there are no signs of foul play at this time, and an autopsy has been scheduled.