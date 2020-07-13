Maui police investigating an incident on Kahului Beach Road

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police are investigating an incident that happened in Kahului on Sunday night, July 12.
According to the police department, Kahului Beach Road from Wahinepio Avenue and Kaahumanu Avenue is closed. Police are on the scene and could not confirm what this incident entrailed.
