Maui police are investigating an attempted murder in Lahaina.

Police say that on Wednesday, Michelle Howins, 51, intentionally rammed her vehicle into another vehicle along Honoapiilani Highway near Honokohau Valley Road.

When the other driver got out, she tried to run him over three times.

Thankfully, he was not hurt.

It was also reported that she was hitting passing vehicles and bicyclists with a metal pole.

Howins was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing