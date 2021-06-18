Maui police investigating after suspect allegedly pointed firearm at County officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police opened a first-degree terroristic threatening case after a man allegedly pointed a firearm at a County Parks and Recreation Enforcement officer and threatened to use it at Kanaha Beach Park on Thursday, June 17.

Police say officers responded to Kanaha Beach Park about a disorderly conduct report around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

County Parks and Recreation Enforcement officers told police that two men were inside a truck in the parking lot of Kanaha Beach Park after closing hours.

The County officers told the men to leave the parking lot, at which point “one of the men pointed a firearm at one of the enforcement officers, threatening to use it,” according to Maui police. The two men then left the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Area checks for the truck by Maui police were unsuccessful and the investigation is ongoing.