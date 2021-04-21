Maui police investigating after man escapes custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man escaped from the Wailuku Courthouse around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.

Police say 26-year-old Dylan Lecker-Agnew, of Hana reportedly escaped and fled on foot before he was found and arrested.

According to MPD, Lecker-Agnew was at the Wailuku Courthouse for a separate case and was in the process of being transported to Maui Community Correctional Center when he somehow managed to escape.

Police say officers and deputy sheriffs pursued Lecker-Agnew and placed him under arrest on Palua Street.

Lecker-Agnew was then brought to the Wailuku police station without incident, MPD officials said.

The investigation into how the suspect escaped is ongoing.

