Maui police investigate theft of four cars from auto dealership

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The owners and employees of a car dealership on Maui were taken by surprise when four cars were stolen right from their lot. This amounted to thousands of dollars in stolen property.

Employees said the theft happened Sunday night at Kihei Auto Sales. There were dozens of tools and four cars were stolen from the dealership.

“Little things get stolen here or there, but nothing in all the years that I’ve been in the business this big,” Kihei Auto Sales employee Jesse Jenison said. “Four vehicles, pressure washers, tools, jacks, well over $100,000 worth of stuff just disappeared. So when I found out Monday, my first thought was we’re joking. This didn’t happen.”

The details about how this theft was carried out are still under investigation by Maui police.

A manager for the dealership said the keys for the four cars were stored inside a locked cabinet that was broken into, plus a car that blocks the entrance to the dealership was strapped and moved by the robbers.

Jenison suspects this must have taken planning and studying of his workplace to execute the theft.

“It’s unlikely that this amount of people having to do and accomplish what they did, in the time they did it, wasn’t with some type of planning of some sort,” Jenison said. “It is kind of stunning really, you don’t expect this type of stuff here on Maui.”

Maui police shared crime statistics for car thefts with KHON2 News.

Between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15, 22 incidents were reported in 2019. Last year it was only five incidents, keeping in mind stay at home orders were in effect.

While in 2021, MPD has recorded 45 thefts or burglaries involving cars during that one month period.

Jenison said this is a big hit for the dealership as they try to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Jenison said, “It’s always frustrating when you have a small company like this that’s doing everything in our power to get back on our feet and recover.”

The dealership is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the stolen property.