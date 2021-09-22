Maui police investigate single-vehicle accident on Hana Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police responded to a single-vehicle accident that left a pickup truck on top of a wire fence on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. on Hana Highway near mile marker 28. An off-duty Maui firefighter arrived at the scene shortly after it happened and found a 42-year-old man still inside the truck.

When Maui police arrived, officials said they pulled the man from the vehicle and transported him to Hana Airport. The man was then flown to the emergency room at Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Officials reported that the man’s condition is unknown, and he did not have signs of impairments.

Maui police are still investigating what caused the incident.