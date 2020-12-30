Maui police identify woman killed in moped crash

by: Web Staff

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) has identified the victim of a motor vehicle crash in Maui on Thursday, Dec. 24, as 29-year-old Soumya Murugendrappa of Sunnyvale, California.

According to MPD, Murugendrappa was traveling northeast on Honopiilani Highway around 6:18 p.m. within a marked bicycle lane when her 2020 Genuine moped struck some debris on the road.

Murugendrappa was ejected off of the moped and landed in the roadway where she sustained life-threatening injuries, police say. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

MPD says, Murugendrappa succumbed to her injuries at 3:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28.

Maui County has 10 fatalities as of Tuesday, Dec. 29, compared to 23 at the same time last year.

