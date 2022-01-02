Maui police identify victims of fatal New Year’s Day accidents in Kaanapali, Wailuku

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police have identified the victims involved in two separate fatal accidents that happened in Kaanapali and Wailuku on New Year’s Day 2022.

According to the Maui Police Department (MPD), the motorcyclist who died shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 was identified as 51-year-old Wyman Jackson of Lahaina.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Jackson was traveling in the southbound direction on Honoapiilani Highway in Kaanapali when he lost control and was thrown off the motorcycle, MPD reported. He was then hit by another vehicle traveling north; all four people in this vehicle were uninjured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD also reported the 32-year-old who died in a moped accident was identified as John Kanohokula Jr of Wailuku.

This incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Kanohokula Jr was traveling northwest on Kehalani Mauka Parkway on a moped and lost control. As a result, he collided with a raised curb and was ejected off the moped. MPD reported he was not wearing a helmet during the crash.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

These accidents are Maui County’s two traffic fatalities for 2022, compared to zero at the same time in 2021.