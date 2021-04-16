Maui police identify moped rider who died in collision with truck

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 62-year-old moped rider who died in a motor vehicle collision in Lahaina has been identified as Joseph Deloache.

The incident happened on Friday, April 16, at approximately 10 a.m. on Honoapiilani Highway 59’ South East of Lahainaluna Road.

According to preliminary investigation, the moped operator was traveling southeast on Honoapiilani Highway within the marked bike lane at the same time as a truck in the next lane. Police said the moped operator allegedly failed to yield to the right of way to the truck and merged into the other lane, sideswiping the truck.

The moped operator was then ejected onto the roadway and swept under the truck as a result of the collision. Deloache, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The operator of the truck was a 27-year-old man from Kahului who wore his seatbelt at the time of the collision. He was uninjured in the crash.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.

This is the third traffic fatality for the County of Maui this year.