Maui police identify deceased Texas snorkeler found off Kaanapali

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police identified a deceased snorkeler after he was found unresponsive in waters off Kaanapali on Wednesday, Aug. 11, as 59-year-old Alan Cotter of Coppell, Texas.

Police responded to the beach area of 2605 Kaanapali Pkwy. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive snorkeler in the water.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the 59-year-old upon arrival, police said, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Police said a preliminary investigation did not reveal signs of foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Authorities said additional information will not be released on this case unless the classification of the investigation changes.