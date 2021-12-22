Maui police encourage drivers to be responsible ahead of the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) released a public service announcement video to encourage drivers to slow down and be responsible ahead of the holidays.

The video features the victims of speeding and impaired drivers.

“It will punch you right in the heart this time of the year,” said Lt. William Hankins, MPD’s Traffic Division Commander. “We need the impact, so that our people understand. This is serious and the consequences are forever.”

In 2021, Maui County saw an 87% increase in fatal traffic collisions compared to the same time last year, according to MPD.

With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, MPD has a message to folks across the state.

“I you get an opportunity to go out and spend time in your family, do that, but don’t let it be the last meeting that you ever have with your family members,” Lt. Hankins said, “because if you’re going to drink, plan ahead. Don’t get behind the wheel of a car. Don’t let the happiest time of the year be the worst remembering time of the year for you and the rest of your family.”