Maui Police Department’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign starts on Friday

WAILUKU, MAUI (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department’s (MPD) Traffic Divison will be enforcing its zero-tolerance response to impaired driving starting on Friday, Oct. 29.

MPD said the public can expect saturation patrols where there is a noticeable increase in traffic enforcement to include impaired driving checkpoints.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to MPD, to date, it had 478 impaired driving arrests, which include 20 habitual impaired driving arrests, compared to 417 impaired driving arrests this same time last year. Impaired driving arrests in Maui County have seen a 15% increase this year alone.

In addition, MPD said it has seen a 133% increase in fatal motor vehicle crashes in 2021, with 64% being attributed to both speeding and impaired drivers.

There is zero tolerance when it comes to impaired driving and MPD said if you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In the State of Hawai’i, an impaired driving arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense, according to MPD. Or if a person was convicted of habitual impaired driving one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.