Maui Police Department enforce zero tolerance of drunk drivers with arrests

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are urging you to think before you drink!

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Labor Day is Sept. 7, and the Maui Police Department says that weekend is one of the deadliest times of year in terms of drunk driving crashes.

To curb this, Maui Police Department will be upping enforcement on the roads starting on Saturday.

There will be no warnings. If you drink and drive you will be arrested.

Latest Stories on KHON2