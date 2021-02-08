Maui Police Department DUI Task Force make 10 arrests over the weekend

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Police Department Traffic Division DUI Task Force say they made 10 DUI arrests at checkpoints over the weekend including one for habitually driving while intoxicated.

They say 32-year-old Francisco Antonio Miranda was arrested at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 in Kihei.

His bail is $5,000.

Miranda has two prior DUI convictions in the past 10 years, so he faces up to five years in prison if he is found guilty a third time.