Maui Police conduct traffic enforcement during Labor Day Holiday

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Over the weekend, Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division (MPD) took measures at addressing increased impaired driving during the Labor Day holiday.

MPD conducted six roadblocks, 625 vehicle screenings and arrested 10 drivers for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

In addition to this, 26 citations were issued at random checkpoints across the island.

