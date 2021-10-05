Maui Police Commission selects final candidate for police chief

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Maui Police Commission narrowed down their list for the new Maui Police Chief from five candidates to one.

The one candidate left is Capt. John Pelletier from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“We sensed in all of the candidates a sense of integrity and commitment,” said Frank De Rego, Maui Police Commission chair. “But this particular candidate in my mind actually had some very, very concrete solutions and directions that he communicated and articulated well.”

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino also congratulated Pelletier on his selection as the final candidate on Tuesday.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to John Pelletier as the final candidate for Chief of the Maui Police Department and I wish him all the best as he completes his final round of pre-employment requirements. We look forward to welcoming him to Maui County from the ninth island of Las Vegas,” said Mayor Victorino.

“Mahalo to the hardworking members of the Maui Police Commission for their due diligence in their unanimous selection of Mr. Pelletier. I also want to thank and recognize the other four finalists who were qualified and willing to serve in this key leadership position. The people of Maui County are fortunate to have this level of commitment to this community.” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino

According to officials, Pelletier would still need to complete an extensive pre-employment assessment. The Commission plans to make its final decision on Wednesday, Nov. 3.