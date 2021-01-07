Maui police close South Kihei Road due to downed pole

File – The Maui Police Department closed South Kihei Road on Thursday, Jan. 7, between Uwapo Road and Ohukai Road due to a downed utility pole. (COURTESY: KEVIN J OLSON)

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department closed South Kihei Road on Thursday, Jan. 7, between Uwapo Road and Ohukai Road due to a downed utility pole.

Officials closed the road at approximately 4:38 p.m.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

