Maui police chief to retire in May

File – Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu , Kahului, Hawaii, March 18, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) announced Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu is scheduled to retire on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Chief Faaumu was appointed as the MPD police chief in September, 2014.

The police chief had been with MPD for nearly 30 years before his appointment.

The police chief said in an interview with Maui News that his retirement “did not have anything to do with” a police investigation that revealed Faaumu was seen leaving the parking lot of a Kahului mall and allegedly reversed his vehicle into a parked motorcycle before driving away on Nov. 7, 2020.

A replacement has not been named as of Thursday, March 18.

