Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu retires after 35 years of service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu’s last day was Friday, April 30, after more than 35 years of service.

Faaumu began service as the first Tongan-Samoan police officer at the Maui Police Department in 1985. He has served as police chief for more than six years.

Throughout his tenure, Faaumu has implemented the department’s body-worn camera program, transitioned the department’s radio system from analog to digital and introduced text to 911.

Faaumu also launched programs to address Maui’s increasing houseless individuals and those who suffer from mental illness. The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) Program is one example, which aims to provide the homeless with community services as an alternative to arrest.

Faaumu served as commander of Lanai District, Communications Division, Plans, Training, Research and Development Section, and as Captain of the Kihei District before his appointment to Chief, becoming the first Tongan-Samoan Police Chief in Hawaii.

A replacement has not yet been named.