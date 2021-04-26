Maui police asking for public’s assistance in ongoing death investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the ongoing death investigation of Jullian Heyward III, who died in August 2020.

Police say Heyward was found deceased on his property and the initial investigation did not reveal signs of foul play.

Authorities are searching for anyone who might have information that directly relates to Heyward’s death.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Matthew Bigoss at (808)-244-6313. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808)-242-6966.