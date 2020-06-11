Police arrest man for allegedly trying to run over victim with car multiple times on Molokai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to run over a man with his car on Tuesday, June 9.

Around 4:30 p.m. that day, a male victim was walking on the shoulder of Maunaloa Highway, in the area of mile marker 5, after his dirt bike ran out of gas. The victim recognized a sedan traveling on the highway.

It was driven by Camaran M. Schelinski.

Maui police say that as Schelinski drove past the victim, they exchanged middle finger gestures. Then, Schelinski quickly reversed his car onto the grassy shoulder towards the victim who was able to move out of the way

The suspect continued to try and run over the victim several more times, but was unsuccessful. During this, Schelinski struck the victim’s dirt bike and caused damages.

Before police arrived, Schelinski fled the area.

The victim was not harmed.

On Wednesday morning, Schelinski was found in Maunaloa and was arrested for second-degree attempted murder and also for first-degree criminal property damage.

He remains in police custody at this time, charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

