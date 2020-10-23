Maui Police arrest four in connection to hotel guest robbery

Maui Police are investigating an armed robbery of a hotel guest that occurred on Oct. 20.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Police are investigating an armed robbery of a hotel guest that occurred on Oct. 20.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Officials say a guest at a Kahului hotel reported that three people entered his room armed with a knife around 10:30 a.m.

The suspects allegedly stole his belongings from the room and escaped in a blue-colored Dodge sedan.

Three people were later arrested on Oct. 20 for first-degree robbery and first-degree theft after police identified the sedans’ license plate.

A fourth suspect was arrested on Oct. 22 for the same offenses.

Charges are currently pending.

Latest Stories on KHON2