Maui police arrest 3 boys in connection to reckless endangering after ‘multiple gunshots’ heard in Kahului

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police arrested and charged two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy in connection to first-degree reckless endangering after “it was reported that multiple gunshots were heard,” in Kahului on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Police said the gunshots were reportedly heard in the vicinity of a brush area near 1333 Maui Lani Pkwy. around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Wailuku officers responded, formed a perimeter and conducted a search of the area, according to Maui police, and the boys were located, detained and taken into custody.

The investigation revealed one 15-year-old was allegedly in possession of narcotics and a modified handgun that discharges blanks. That boy, in addition to first-degree reckless endangering, was charged in connection to place to keep firearm and ammunition, use of a firearm in a felony drug offense, first- and second-degree promoting a harmful drug, unauthorized possession of a controlled substance and prohibited acts relating to drug paraphernalia.

Police said investigators also recovered a second modified handgun that had been left at the scene.

The other 15-year-old and the 16-year old were each arrested and charged in connection to reckless endangering. Officials said Family Court was notified and allowed the boys to be released to their parents.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Maui police.