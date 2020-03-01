Maui police arrest 2 middle school girls for allegedly writing school-shooting threat in bathroom stall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two middle school girls have been arrested in connection to a terroristic threatening case at Iao Intermediate School.

According to the Maui Police Department, Iao Intermediate School Principal M. Dillon reported to police that a student discovered a written threat in a bathroom stall.

“I’m so tired of this school. Today at 8th gr lunch end of 7th grade lunch. I’m shooting this school down to da ground.” The message written in a bathroom stall at Iao Intermediate School

As a precaution, Dillon placed the school in a “shelter in place mode.”

Officers assigned to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division (JCPD) made checks throughout the school and nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary.

As Dillon lifted the “shelter in place,” officers stood by at the school as it returned to normal status, and remained on campus for the day until the students were released.

Further investigation revealed that two juvenile female suspects were identified.

It was relayed that the threat was written on the wall to force the school in lockdown to avoid going to the last class of the day.

The two juveniles were subsequently placed under arrest for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

Family Court was contacted and authorized the release of the juvenile suspects to their guardians.