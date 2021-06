HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) confirmed two individuals were arrested on Saturday, May 8, in connection to cockfighting on Molokai.

MPD said the arrests were made as the result of enforcement of illegal cockfighting that occurred on Molokai.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Officials did not disclose the identities or descriptions of the two individuals who were arrested.

The investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.