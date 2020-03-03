Maui police arrest 10 men in prostitution sting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police officers went undercover for a prostitution sting.
Between February 11 and February 13, officers targeted johns by using undercover female officers.
In the two-and-a-half day operation, 10 men were arrested and more than $38,000 was recovered.
All were charged with solicitation of prostitution near schools or public parks, and were released pending investigation or remain in custody on $200.
One man was also charged with weapons and drug offenses.
