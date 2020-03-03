Maui police arrest 10 men in prostitution sting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police officers went undercover for a prostitution sting.

Between February 11 and February 13, officers targeted johns by using undercover female officers.

In the two-and-a-half day operation, 10 men were arrested and more than $38,000 was recovered.

All were charged with solicitation of prostitution near schools or public parks, and were released pending investigation or remain in custody on $200.

One man was also charged with weapons and drug offenses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story