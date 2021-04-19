Maui parks department to accept tri-annual permit applications

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui leagues and recreational programs will be able to submit applications for Fall 2021 Tri-Annual Permits from May 1 through May 7.

Permit applications are limited to those for use of pools, fields, and tennis courts during the period of April 16 through July 31.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is unable to accept applications for stadium or gymnasium use due to ongoing COVID-19 impacts.

All permits issued will be subject to current CDC guidelines and Public Health Emergency Rules. Permits may also be modified or rescinded when necessary to comply with health rules.

Application requests are being accepted only at DPRPermits@mauicounty.gov. They must be completed in order to be processed. Applicants may email from May 1, through 4 p.m. on May 7. Late applications will not be considered.

If assistance is needed to complete an application, an appointment can be made by calling (808) 270-7389. Applicants using this option are encouraged to do it well in advance of the May 7 deadline.

Click here to access application request packets or email DPRPermits@mauicounty.gov.