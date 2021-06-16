Maui paddlers rescued after canoe capsized and separated them

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui fire and Ocean Safety crews responded to a report of canoe paddlers in distress between Maliko Gulch and Hookipa Beach Park on Tuesday, June 15, at 11:12 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that a 2-person outrigger canoe had capsized.

The Maui County Fire Department reported that one paddler, a 57-year-old woman from Haiku, was with the canoe drifting downward. The second paddler, a 70-year-old man from Haiku, had separated from the canoe and was reported missing.

Ocean Safety was able to secure the canoe and female paddler. The male paddler was also located and brought to shore. There were no reported injuries.