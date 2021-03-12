Maui officials searching for missing Idaho swimmer at Hamoa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials on Maui are searching for a 45-year-old Idaho man who was reported missing on Thursday, March 11, while swimming at Hamoa Beach near Hana.

Maui Fire Department (MFD) officials said, crews responded around 6:04 p.m. Thursday after a friend of the swimmer reported she lost sight of him as he was swimming

Land crews searched into Thursday night after Air 1 suspended its search at dark. The search resumed on Friday, March 12, with ground, air and sea units that included MFD’s dive team.

The United States Coast Guard and Maui Police Department also joined Friday’s search and are continuing to assist with rescue efforts.

Officials said, the incident is ongoing.

