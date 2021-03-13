Maui officials recover body off Hamoa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Fire Department (MFD) officials located and recovered a body about a quarter-mile off Hamoa Beach near Hana on Saturday, March 13.

Officials said, the body matched the description of the 45-year-old Idaho man who was reported missing while swimming in waters of Hamoa Beach on Thursday, March 11, while official positive identification from authorities is pending.

The body was recovered by Air 1 and Rescue 10 personnel around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to MFD.

Crews from MFD, Maui Police Department and the United States Coast guard were involved in the search that included air, land and sea units.