Maui officials recover body off Hamoa Beach

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Fire Department (MFD) officials located and recovered a body about a quarter-mile off Hamoa Beach near Hana on Saturday, March 13.

Officials said, the body matched the description of the 45-year-old Idaho man who was reported missing while swimming in waters of Hamoa Beach on Thursday, March 11, while official positive identification from authorities is pending.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The body was recovered by Air 1 and Rescue 10 personnel around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to MFD.

Crews from MFD, Maui Police Department and the United States Coast guard were involved in the search that included air, land and sea units.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chinese American Hawaii veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Maui, Kauai see more flooding, damage from torrential rains

Flash Flood Watch remain in effect for all islands

State prioritizes 1C category which opens Monday

Coronavirus: 64 new COVID-19 cases; one new death reported on March 13

More Top Stories

Trending Stories