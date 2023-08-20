HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County officials are preparing for showers in parts of the island, remnant wet weather from post tropical cyclone Fernanda.

Emergency response crews are setting preventative measures to reduce sediment runoff and absorb pollutants from entering the ocean in the disaster areas of Lahaina.

“Part of my concern, and they said it was a legitimate concern, and I think they are forming plans was for the runoff from what they say it’s that toxic ash, you know, if it gets into the water system and into the ocean that’s a nightmare,” said Tamara Paltin, Maui Councilmember.

Paltin added they are working to get supplies inside containers and indoors.

The national weather service said most of the rain is likely to hit the Maui’s windward side – West Maui – will likely get scattered showers. n

Not severe to impact the important work being done by first responders.

“I’m not expecting this weather to really affect them much,” said Genki Kino. “We’re more concerned in the longer range once we get into the wet season we can get those Kona lows that bring a very wet weather and those are the types of systems that we will definitely need to keep an eye out for.”

Out of caution, Maui county officials say shoreline areas between Kaanapali and Olowalu landing could see dangerous ocean water quality conditions.

Beachgoers are advised to stay out of brown water in those areas.