HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earth Day is Saturday, April 22 and to celebrate the Maui Ocean Center is offering kama’āina a discounted ticket price.

Not only will there be face painting, interactive games and ocean-themed activities but there will also be educational stations featuring Whale Trust, Hawaii Association for Marine Education and Research, among many others.

Children’s book author Ali Miller will be signing and reading her book about coral bleaching, “How Cara Lost Her Color.” This will coincide with a Coral Explore Station that will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Earth Day is an opportunity to educate and advocate for environmental issues.

“We are now talking quite a lot about climate change, coastal erosion and environmental stewardship,” said Maui Ocean Center General Manager Tapani Vuori.

The Center provides mineral sunscreen at dispensers throughout the park and encourages visitors to use it.

Kama’āina with valid Hawaii state I.D. can purchase discounted tickets for $10 for individuals aged four and older. Children three years and younger have free admission.

To purchase discounted tickets, visit the Maui Ocean Center website.