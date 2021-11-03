Maui names new police chief, but hunt for head of HPD is at a standstill

WAILUKU, MAUI (KHON2) — The Maui Police Commission voted unanimously Wednesday, Nov. 3, approving John Pelletier as the head of the Maui County Police Department. However, the Honolulu Police Department’s (HPD) search for its new chief remains stagnant.

“Let me be first on behalf of the police to welcome you first to your new responsibilities,” Maui Police Commission Chair Frank De Rego said. “Maui nui is looking to you for not only steadfast leadership but not only compassion, buttressed by strength.”

“It is truly, truly an incredible blessing,” John Pelletier said. “I am humbled. I am honored to have given this kuleana, to be given this opportunity.”

Pelletier, who is currently a captain at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, beat out four other finalists in early October for the position. He was the only candidate not from Maui. During the selection process, the commission heard the communities’ desire for transparency and a fresh perspective. They felt Pelletier was the best person to usher in positive change.

Pelletier said he wants to hit the ground running when he is sworn in on Dec. 15.

“I think it’s important that my police department hear from me that there will be no bigger cheerleader, no bigger proponent for them that they do than me,” Pelletier added.

His number one goal: move the department and community forward. Pelletier plans to make changes to improve working conditions for offers.

“I also want to streamline any redundancy or duplication of efforts,” Pelletier explained. “If there’s reports, because being down 20 plus percent, I don’t have time as the chief of police to have officers wasting 45 minutes doing extra reports when, maybe, they don’t need to do that. We’ll be looking to be as efficient as possible.”

“We are in this together. We’re in this as one for Maui County, and one Hawaii for all of us,” Pelletier said.

Meanwhile, the hunt for HPD’s new chief is in limbo until the consultants are chosen. The consultant’s job is to narrow down the pool of 19 applicants for the chief of police for the police commission.

Honolulu Police Commission Executive Officer James Yuen said they are very close to choosing the consultant.

“We are in the fifth month since the initial advertisement for consultant services, which commenced in June,” Yuen explained. “As a reference, the previous chief selection process took six months to secure the consultant in 2017.”

Interim Chief Rade Vanic was appointed on May 5. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard’s last official day on the job was May 31, 2021.