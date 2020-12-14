Maui motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries following crash

KAHULUI (KHON2) — A motor vehicle collision in Kahului left a 28-year old motorcyclist with life threatening injuries, according to the Maui Police Department.

The incident happened at approximately 11:48 a.m. on Sunday on Dairy Road.

Maui police say a 42-year-old man driving a Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling northeast on Hukilike Street. The truck driver attempted to make a left turn onto Dairy Road when he collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist was believed to be traveling southwest on Dairy Road when the collision occurred, says MPD.

The motorcyclist, which police describe as a 28-year-old man from Haiku, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say the

The operator of the Chevrolet pickup truck did not report any injuries.

Police also say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The pick up truck driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time and airbags deployed during the collision.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol has not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.