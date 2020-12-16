Maui Motorcyclist dies following collision on Dairy Road

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A maui motorcyclist who was involved in a motor vehicle collision on Sunday, Dec. 13 has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Maui police say the crash happened at approximately 11:48 a.m. on Dairy Road at the intersection of Hukilike Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 42-year-old man driving a Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling northeast on Hukilike Street when he attempted to make a left turn. At the same time, a 28-year-old man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southwest on Dairy Road. The two collided leaving the motorcyclist in critical condition.

The motorcyclist, which police describe as a 28-year-old man from Haiku, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He died at Maui Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The operator of the Chevrolet pickup truck did not report any injuries.

Police also say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The pick up truck driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time and airbags deployed during the collision.