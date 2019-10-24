Maui mother who’s filed lawsuit against Monsanto: ‘It’s just not right’

A lawsuit has been filed against Monsanto and parent company, Bayer on behalf of two families whose children were born with birth defects.

The complaint, filed by local law firm Galiher, DeRobertis and Waxman, claims that the pesticides and insecticides that Monsanto used on Maui fields caused the defects. They further claim that Monsanto did not disclose their activities and the families were, therefore, unaware of the dangers.

Dana Fulton, one of those being represented, was born with a birth defect that left her needing the use of a trach tube, which she will rely on for the entirety of her life. Fulton required speech and physical therapy plus countless surgeries. Her family was under the impression that her condition may be genetic until they heard an ad relating the dangers that Monsanto’s activities posed. It was only then that she and her family sought more information.

Also being represented in the complaint, Max Coleman, whose mother was pregnant with him while living directly adjacent to fields operated by Monsanto. Max was subsequently born with a rare birth defect which required several surgeries. Lori Marques, Max’s mother, said she was never made aware of the possible dangers of Monsanto’s activities. Marques too learned of the possible link between Max’s birth defects and Monsanto by an ad.

We will have more on this on KHON2’s newscasts.