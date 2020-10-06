Maui, Molokai and Lanai farmers can apply for up to $25,000 in agriculture grants

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Farmers on Maui, Molokai and Lanai can apply for grants of up to $25,000.

The grant program is coordinated by the County of Maui and Maui Economic Opportunity Inc.

Applications are available online at www.meoinc.org. For more information, email bdcinfo@meoinc.org or call 249-2990 and ask for David Daly.

There’s a total for up to $2.5 million available.

For those who get the grant, the funds will go to the vendor that sells the product or equipment that you will use to accomplish your goals.

After getting the grant, you will need to submit a progress report after 90 days.

Preference will be given to socially disadvantaged farming applicants such as women and Native Hawaiians.

Preference will also be given to food-producing farm businesses that operate on less than an aggregate of 12 acres.

These are the qualifications:

Operating farms throughout Maui County (crops, livestock, poultry and products).

Holding a GET License to conduct business in Hawaii as of July 1, 2020.

Providing a copy of an IRS Schedule F form filed for 2019.

Being Maui County residents for a minimum of one year prior to date of application.

Grant funds will be approved for one or more of the following:

Expanding farm yield capacity and production

Improving safety and health practices

Increasing business acumen

Adopting or increasing utilization of technology

Adopting or increasing business visibility through marketing efforts

