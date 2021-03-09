Maui mayor visits Haiku flooding site to assess damage

File – Mayor Michael Victorino speaks with state Department of Land and Natural Resources Chairperson Suzanne Case on Tuesday during an inspection of flood-damaged areas in Haiku. (Maui County photo/Shane Tegarden)

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino visited the site of the flooding in Haiku on Tuesday, March 9, to meet with Department of Land and Natural Resources officials to assess damage to the area.

Heavy rains prompted the evacuation of Haiku residents on Monday, March 8.

Mayor Victorino said, it is fortunate that deaths and injuries were not reported.

“When you see flood damage in the light of day, it’s a reminder of the sheer power of fast-moving water. We are so fortunate there were no reported deaths or injuries. I want to publicly thank our first responders who did heroic work under very dangerous conditions.” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino

At least six homes were heavily damaged or destroyed while a more detailed assessment is pending.

A portion of Awalau Road in Haiku was washed away, according to the Department of Public Works, and debris buildup at a nearby bridge is still blocking access on Tuesday. Kaupakalua Bridge is covered in mud and debris but is passable as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hana Highway in Kipahulu was also covered in mud and debris on Tuesday but is passable for motorists.

All Maui County residents who evacuated their homes on Monday are advised to keep out of the area until an “all clear” announcement is made. An evacuation order remains in effect for residents downstream and in the vicinity of Kaupakalua Dam.

Those who need to report storm-related damage can do so here or by calling the Maui Emergency Management Agency at 808-270-7285.