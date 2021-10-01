Maui mayor to allow spectators at certain youth sporting events

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino is allowing spectators to be present at youth sporting events not sanctioned by the Hawaii Department of Education starting Friday, Oct. 1.

Those who attend these sporting events in person must wear masks and socially distance at least six feet away from other groups. A household group can be made of no more than 10 people.

“This was their petition, and I followed their request. I hope now that they’ll honor this,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I want to clarify that the county has no authority over MIL sporting events so those rules only apply to sports not sanctioned by the Department of Education.”

Officials reported Gov. David Ige also denied Mayor Victorino’s other amended emergency proposals. The 2021 Maui Invitational Basketball Tournament will take place in Las Vegas because of Hawaii’s travel and COVID restrictions.

Mayor Victorino is also trying to bring the Maui Invitational back to Lahaina for 2022.